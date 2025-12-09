Google Confirms First AI-Powered Smart Glasses With Gemini For 2026 Launch

Alphabet’s Google has said it will launch its first AI-powered smart glasses in 2026, aiming to compete with existing models from Meta Platforms. According to a blog post on Monday, Dec. 8, the tech giant said it is developing two types of glasses, one with visual displays and another focused on audio experiences.

“First, there are AI glasses designed for screen-free assistance, which use built-in speakers, microphones and cameras to let you chat naturally with Gemini, take photos and get help. And then there are display AI glasses, which add an in-lens display that privately shows you helpful information, right when you need it, like turn-by-turn navigation or translation captions. The first glasses will arrive next year,” said Google.

Samsung, Warby Parker and Gentle Monster are among Google’s early hardware collaborators, although no final designs have yet been revealed. The company also highlighted upcoming software improvements for Samsung’s Galaxy XR headset, including a travel mode for use in vehicles and on planes.

For Google, the new glasses mark a more strategic approach compared with the original Google Glass, which failed to gain traction a decade ago due to unusual design, short battery life, and privacy concerns, reported Bloomberg.