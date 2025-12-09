Google Confirms First AI-Powered Smart Glasses With Gemini For 2026 Launch
Google plans to release its first AI-powered smart glasses, featuring both screen and audio formats, in 2026.
Alphabet’s Google has said it will launch its first AI-powered smart glasses in 2026, aiming to compete with existing models from Meta Platforms. According to a blog post on Monday, Dec. 8, the tech giant said it is developing two types of glasses, one with visual displays and another focused on audio experiences.
“First, there are AI glasses designed for screen-free assistance, which use built-in speakers, microphones and cameras to let you chat naturally with Gemini, take photos and get help. And then there are display AI glasses, which add an in-lens display that privately shows you helpful information, right when you need it, like turn-by-turn navigation or translation captions. The first glasses will arrive next year,” said Google.
Samsung, Warby Parker and Gentle Monster are among Google’s early hardware collaborators, although no final designs have yet been revealed. The company also highlighted upcoming software improvements for Samsung’s Galaxy XR headset, including a travel mode for use in vehicles and on planes.
For Google, the new glasses mark a more strategic approach compared with the original Google Glass, which failed to gain traction a decade ago due to unusual design, short battery life, and privacy concerns, reported Bloomberg.
New XR Glasses Blend Digital Content With The Real World
The partnership with Warby Parker will use Google’s Android XR and Gemini AI to bring smart features to everyday glasses designed for all-day use, reported Reuters.
Google said in its blog that Android XR will also support wired XR glasses, which combine the immersive experience of a headset with a portable, real-world view. Project Aura from XREAL, the first Android XR device in this category, was showcased in an initial reveal. Featuring a 70-degree field of view and optical see-through technology, the glasses overlay digital content onto the physical world. This provides a large, private space for multiple windows, allowing users to carry their work or entertainment with them without blocking their surroundings. The devices are designed for practical everyday use as well, such as following a floating recipe while cooking or viewing step-by-step visual guides while repairing appliances. Google plans to share more details about Project Aura’s launch next year.
AI Wearables Gain Ground
The AI wearables market has been gaining momentum, with Meta emerging as a key player. The company’s Ray-Ban Meta glasses, developed in collaboration with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica, have seen success, reported CNBC. In September, Meta also launched its own display glasses, enabling users to view messages, photo previews and live captions through a small display embedded in one of the lenses. Companies such as Snap and Alibaba have also been churning out their own AI glasses as the niche but competitive market expands.