Faster, Cheaper Than MRI? Midjourney Reveals Full-Body Imaging Machine That Scans In 60 Seconds

Midjourney, the company best known for its AI-powered image generation platform, has announced a surprising new venture into healthcare with the launch of the "Midjourney Scanner", a full-body imaging system that the company claims can scan a person in just 60 seconds while delivering image quality comparable to MRI in several applications.

The unveiling marks the debut of "Midjourney Medical", a new division focused on developing advanced medical imaging technologies. According to the company, the scanner is based on ultrasound rather than Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), potentially making it significantly faster and less expensive to operate.

How The Scanner Works

Unlike a traditional MRI machine, which requires patients to lie still inside a large tube, the Midjourney Scanner uses a ring of thousands of ultrasonic transducers positioned around the body.

Users step into a shallow pool of water and descend through the sensor ring as ultrasonic waves pass through the body from multiple angles. The system then reconstructs detailed three-dimensional images of internal structures.

Midjourney says the process takes about one minute and does not rely on radiation or powerful magnetic fields. The company has partnered with Butterfly Network, a specialist in ultrasound-on-chip technology, for the project, reports said.

Not Yet A Diagnostic Device

Despite the ambitious claims, the scanner has not yet received regulatory clearance for diagnostic medical use.

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Midjourney says its initial focus will be on generating body-composition maps and tracking changes in muscles, fat, bones and organs over time. The company stated that future medical applications would require approvals from regulators such as the US Food and Drug Administration

A Spa-Based Vision For Healthcare

In an unconventional twist, Midjourney plans to deploy the scanners in a wellness-focused facility called Midjourney Spa, expected to open in San Francisco by late 2027, reports suggest.

The venue will combine scanning rooms with amenities such as gyms, saunas and cold plunges, reflecting CEO David Holz's vision of making preventative health monitoring a routine and accessible experience.

While experts will likely scrutinize the company's claims in the coming months, the announcement signals a bold attempt to bring rapid, non-invasive full-body imaging to a wider audience.

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