Explained: Why Apple Reportedly Does Not Plan To Comply With Government's Sanchar Saathi Mandate

After years of unprecedented growth, Apple has found itself in quite a rabbit hole this year. From growing slowly down to an ongoing legal battle with the Competition Commission of India, the world's second-largest company by market capitalisation is certainly having a topsy-turvy year.

But Apple's challenges in India have been compounded following a fresh directive from the Department of Telecommunications, which has mandated all smartphone manufacturers to pre-install the Sampart Saathi app, in an effort to curb digital fraud and rising cases of digital arrests as well as the sale of counterfeit devices in the nation's massive secondary smartphone market.

Apple does not plan to comply with the mandate, reports Reuters. This is hardly a surprise, as the nature of the directive is such that it breaks most of Apple's core philosophies as a smartphone brand.

For almost two decades, Apple has prided itself due to its 'walled garden' ecosystem in the iPhone, which promotes safety, security and privacy.

But complying with the fresh directives from the Dot - which includes pre-installing the app on every smartphone that is being manufactured and keeping it enabled at all times - means Apple has to break away from those core philosophies.