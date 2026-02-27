Pokemon 30th Anniversary: New Games 'Winds', 'Waves' To Release In 2027

The Pokémon Co. will release two new Pokémon games in 2027 for Nintendo Co.'s Switch 2 console, called Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves, the Japanese entertainment company announced during a livestream marking the brand's 30th anniversary on Friday. The games include an open world for players to explore, themed around windswept islands and an ocean.

The releases mark a new era for the series and are likely to encompass new storylines, regions and characters. It will also bolster the lineup for the Switch 2, Nintendo's flagship console released last year.

While the device has smashed sales records, some fans were disappointed by the lack of new games at launch for core Nintendo series such as Super Mario. Many releases for the console are enhanced versions of existing titles or spin-offs.

Still, the Pokémon Co. revealed few details about the new titles and fans will have a long wait.

Long synonymous with Nintendo, which co-owns the Pokémon Co. with game developer Game Freak and Creatures Inc., the series has expanded from its Game Boy origins into a multibillion-dollar cross-platform franchise. The brand spans trading cards, mobile games, shows and brand partnerships. A Pokémon-themed fashion collaboration with Dutch designer JimmyPaul debuted at London Fashion Week this month.

The basic premise of the games sees players assume the role of an aspiring human champion who captures and trains various species of Pokémon — creatures with unique magical powers — to do battle.

Nintendo and its partners have evolved the format over the years, with Niantic Inc.'s smash hit mobile game Pokémon GO in 2016, sleep-tracking game Pokémon Sleep and puzzle game Pokémon Café ReMix.

In March, the company is also scheduled to release Pokopia for the Switch 2, a spin-off life-simulation game.

