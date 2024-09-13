EaseMyTrip Launches ScanMyTrip.com, Marketplace Integrated With ONDC Network

EaseMyTrip.com, an online travel tech platform, has launched a marketplace called ScanMyTrip.com. It is also the first online travel agency to sell travel services on the Open Network for Digital Commerce Network and buy from it.

ScanMyTrip.com is designed to enable OTAs, micro, small and medium enterprises, travel agents, and homestays to list their offerings—including flights, hotels and homestays—on ONDC Network, providing them access to a broader digital marketplace.

The integration with ONDC Network will allow businesses in the travel and tourism sector to leverage the digital infrastructure that ONDC provides, allowing service providers to tap into a wider customer base. The platform aims to simplify the onboarding process and make it easier for businesses to connect with travellers and compete in the online marketplace.

“We are very excited to build India’s first technology that will bring us one step closer to solving the fundamental challenges of thousands of travel service providers. By integrating ScanMyTrip.com with ONDC Network, we are ensuring that every travel service provider in the ecosystem, from homestays to MSMEs, has the opportunity to thrive in a competitive digital market,” said Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip.

Earlier this year, EaseMyTrip had signed a letter of intent with ONDC to be a part of the e-commerce ecosystem.

“EaseMyTrip joining the ONDC network is a pivotal moment in our mission to build a more inclusive and transparent travel ecosystem,” said Thampy Koshy, managing director and chief executive officer of ONDC. “This will not only enhance opportunities for MSMEs and small homestays, it will also help in bringing in an equitable marketplace for all participants and foster healthy competition.”