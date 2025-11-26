Digital Connexion To Invest $11 Billion By 2030 To Build 1 GW Data Centres In Andhra Pradesh

Digital Connexion, a joint venture between Brookfield, Reliance Industries and US-based Digital Realty, on Wednesday said it will invest $11 billion, about Rs 98,000 crore, by 2030 to build 1 gigawatt data centres in Andhra Pradesh. The AI-native, purpose-built data centres will be spread over 400 acres in Visakhapatnam, the digital infrastructure company said in a statement.

This is the second major investment in the country, which follows Google's announcement made last month to invest $15 billion in Andhra Pradesh for building an artificial intelligence hub comprising data centres as well in Visakhapatnam.

Digital Connexion has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board for making the investment, the statement said.

'Digital Connexion data centres are purpose-built to support seamless AI workloads empowering hyperscalers and enterprises with future-ready systems, robust substations, redundant power feeds, and rack densities to power the next decade of innovation,' the statement.

The company already has a campus in Chennai, and another is being constructed in Mumbai's Chandivali area. Both are strategically located for low-latency, carrier-neutral connectivity, the statement said.