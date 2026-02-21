'Current Gen AI Is Inherently Hallucinatory' — Vianai Systems CEO On AI Model Accuracy And Job Transformation

Vishal Sikka founder and chief executive officer of Vianai Systems stressed the need to work on reducing the hallucinatory tendencies for AI models as well as the impact they will have on the wider job market. Sikka in connversation with NDTV statated that the current generation of AI is inherently hallucinationary and that the previous models were more rule-oriented.

"Generative AI's LLMs (large language models) synthesise a vast amount of data. When one is giving prompt to chatgpt or Claude etc, it is not answering the question, t is generating the next most likely word," Sikka said.

"Actually every response from LLM is hallucinating," he added.

He stated that users naturally tend to look for black and white answers and that AI models's inclination to protect themselves when they detect that they are being tested at that puts the AI industry in a "dense situation." Sikka stated that there needs to be increased efforts regarding error correction within AI models.

The Vianai Systems CEO stated that there maybe massive job losses due to AI, but it is up to the industry as to how it navigates the next five years in order to use AI efficiently for performance improvement.

"In the hands of people that they know they're doing, their efficiency (AI) will definitely increase. Astonishing performance improvement can be achieved in the hands of those that know what they're doing," Sikka said.

According to him, job transformation under AI will be severe and rapid with Sikka stressing the need to compress the time it takes for the society to adapt to these changes.

"Everytime when a new medium comes we tend to drive ourselves crazy. But there is a new reality in town.The sooner we embrace that, better it is," he stated.

The Vianai Systems founder stated that out of 8 billion people, only 250,000 can operate an AI application and only 1,000-1,100 people are working in frontier labs. He also pointed to India's homegrown AI and noted the importance for the country to develop it's own AI capabilities.

"There are many models like Sarvam coming up. Things will get better.Overtime we need to have our own stack India is big and important enough to have all the layers of the stack," Sikka said.

He also spoke about learning from the AI models of foreign companies and applying those learnings while developing indigenous models and said that India is well poised to influence global AI mandates.

"Our government out of all government in the world is in leading position of refining mandates around AI," Sikka said.



He also spoke about employing a a multi pronged approach for the supply of AI chips into India, spoke about a combination of home-grown manufacturing and import strategies as well as international partnerships with other AI firms.

" India is doing its own fabrication plants as well. But one must look into the future. AI today is very limited fundamentally," Sikka said.

