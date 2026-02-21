Government Studying Developments On US Tariffs: Commerce Ministry

The Indian government is studying the developments on the US tariff and their implications, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

"We have noted the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs yesterday (Friday). US President Donald Trump has also addressed a press conference in this regard," it said.

"Some steps have been announced by the US administration. We are studying all these developments for their implications," the ministry added.

