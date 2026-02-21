Motherson Group On Course To Achieve $108 billion Revenue Target By 2030

Motherson Group remains on course to achieve its target of $108 billion in revenue by 2030, according to Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal.

The group, which has over 425 manufacturing facilities across the globe catering to diverse businesses, including auto components and aerospace, posted $25.7 billion revenue in fiscal 2025.

"I think the options, the opportunities are there. We have to be the guys who are going to convert it," Sehgal said when asked about crossing the revenue target by 2030.

Speaking at an AIMA session here, Sehgal noted that the company missed its earlier revenue targets due to Covid pandemic.

Motherson Group has set an ambitious target of crossing $108 billion in revenues with 40% return on capital employed (ROCE).

The group's blueprint involves a significant ascent in the value chain.

Besides automotive, it is looking to expand in other segments like consumer electronics and medical equipment.

The group is also looking to get into new sectors like manufacturing parts for drones.

"We are already looking at manufacturing... drones have a lot of applications for the private and the public space as well, and we think that it is going to be a reliable technology in the future. So we have already partnered with a few drone companies and are looking at feasibility to manufacture parts for them," said Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, vice chairman of Motherson Group.

He noted that the shift from automotive to consumer electronics was a significant mindset change for the group.

The company's largest factory now produces consumer electronics, marking a major strategic shift, he added.

