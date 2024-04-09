Cognizant, Shopify, Google Cloud Collaborate To Deliver Enterprise Retail Solutions

Technology company Cognizant has announced an alliance with Shopify and Google Cloud to drive digitalisation and platform modernisation for global retailers and brands. The collaboration will bring together Shopify's commerce platform, Google Cloud's cloud infrastructure and Cognizant's retail industry advisory and technology implementation services.

Retailers today need to modernise and implement new technologies to deliver real-time recommendations, shopping assistance and customisation to customers. The joint offering aims to drive modernisation for retailers by leveraging technologies like generative artificial intelligence.

"Our goal is to unlock a set of commerce capabilities for retail businesses of all sizes and address future-focused trends important to retailers and customers alike, including seamless, hyper-tailored customer journeys, personal AI shopping assistants, fraud mitigation, sustainability and more," said Sushant Warikoo, senior vice president and head of Cognizant's retail business.

The offering will help enterprise retailers facing challenges personalising customer experiences, scaling their operations and modernising their commerce platforms. By utilising Shopify's commerce operating system, built on Google Cloud, retailers will have the foundational technology needed for Cognizant to execute digitalisation, the company said.

Shopify and Google Cloud “specialise in bringing to market leading commerce solutions that help enterprises modernise, scale and innovate at speed," said Ritu Khanna, vice president, partnerships, Shopify. "Now, with Cognizant as a delivery partner, we can unlock the transformation enterprises need to drive growth."

"Consumer expectations are changing more rapidly as generative AI evolves the nature of digital experiences. This new offering can help retailers more quickly and easily modernise their ecommerce experience," said Carrie Tharp, vice president of strategic industries, Google Cloud.