'Code Red': OpenAI Ups Ante As AI Race With Google Heats Up

Sam Altman, the chief executive officer of OpenAI, declared a 'code red' for the company, in the wake of competitors such as Google and Anthropic closed the distance in the AI race, eating away at the ChatGPT-maker's lead.

Altman reportedly sent a memo to company staff to put initiatives such as advertising, shopping and health agents and a personal assistant, Pulse on the backburner to address the competition and make improvements in ChatGPT in response. These improvements involve core features such as being faster and more reliable, and having more optimised personalisation features, as well as an increased capacity to ask more questions.

The memo, citied by The Wall Street Journal and The Information, also stated that there will be a daily call for those who are working to improve the LLM chatbot.