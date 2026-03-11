Learning With AI: ChatGPT Introduces Interactive Visual Learning For Over 70 Core Math, Science Topics

OpenAI's ChatGPT announced on Tuesday new interactive visual features to help users better understand math and science concepts. In a blogpost, the leading AI company shared that its new update brings dynamic visual explanations that show how formulas, variables, and relationships change in real time.

“For many learners, math and science concepts feel abstract and hard to understand. In a recent Gallup survey, more than half of US adults said they struggle with math and many parents reported they don't feel confident helping their children learn it. Today, we're making learning these concepts in ChatGPT even more interactive with new dynamic visual explanations,” it said.

OpenAI said that the new feature will initially cover more than 70 core math and science topics. Some of these topics include Pythagoras theorem, Ideal Gas Law, Mirror Equation, among other things.

The move aims to make complex ideas easier to understand for students and learners who struggle with abstract concepts, it said. The new learning experience is rolling out globally across all ChatGPT plans.

With over 140 million weekly users, ChatGPT is expanding its learning features to make the tool more interactive, useful, and accurate amid intensifying AI competition from rivals like Google and Anthropic.

“Research suggests that visual, interaction based learning can lead to stronger conceptual understanding than traditional instruction for many students,” OpenAI said in its post.

With the launch of the new feature, now when users ask ChatGPT about certain core topics, it can explain the concept and display an interactive visual module. Learners can adjust variables, change formulas, and instantly see how those changes affect graphs and results.

On the launch, ChatGPT said that it conducted an early testing, which showed positive feedback from students, parents and educators. High school and college students said the interactive visuals helped them understand how variables connect.

“Parents said it gave them a more dynamic way to walk through problems alongside their children. Educators said tools like this could help students understand how concepts work, instead of simply memorising formulas,” it noted.

