Google Unveils New Gemini AI Features In Docs, Sheets, Slides: What's New For Users?

As the artificial intelligence race intensifies, Google announced a bunch of new AI features to make work activities easier and faster. These updates were shared in a new blogpost, in which Google noted that it has added new Gemini AI features to its popular Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drive.

For more efficiency, Google's Gemini AI will now assist with tasks like data entry by using information from a user's files, emails and chats. This marks a shift from its earlier tendency to rely on web searches for such tasks. This move is part of Google's broader efforts to provide more relevant content, summaries and ideas to save time on repetitive work.

“Today, we're making Gemini in Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drive more personal, capable and collaborative to help you get things done faster,” Google said.

To improve users' ability to verify information, Google has also announced that Gemini will now show its sources for its arranged answers. Any information that Gemini sources from the users' emails, chats and files, will also be labelled in a “sources” tab. This will allow it to list how it provided the answers and where they came from.

Similarly, in Google Sheets, Gemini can fill missing cells without exact formulas. Users just need to give a prompt, click “Drag to fill with Gemini,” and highlight cells. The AI tool then gathers information, sometimes from the web, to complete spreadsheets. Gemini can also analyse data to make custom reports and charts, saving time.

In Google Slides, Gemini lets users create or edit slides using natural language. Under the new features, it matches the slide style, fills in content from files, replaces filler text, and adjusts design elements automatically. This is aimed at making presentations faster, easier and more polished for the users, Google said.

“Whether you're starting with a simple sketch or a detailed prompt, Gemini in Slides acts as your design collaborator. It generates professional layouts, fully editable diagrams and entire presentations from scratch — handling the design and formatting so you can stay focused on your story,” Google announced.

For Workspace accounts, companies control the AI features, so users won't be able to turn them off individually. These new AI features are currently in beta, available in English to Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers in the US and to select Workspace customers in the Gemini Alpha testing program.

