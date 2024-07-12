"Capri Global Capital Ltd., a non-banking financial company, has appointed Tarun Aggarwal as its new group chief technology officer, whose focus will be on enhancing customer-centric solutions and advancing the company's digital infrastructure.The appointment is aimed at providing a seamless and secure experience for customers while maintaining Capri Loans position in the financial sector. Aggarwal, through his expertise in creating scalable and reliable systems, will seek to ensure that the platform remains robust and capable of handling increasing user demands.'Capri Loans is on an ambitious path to digitalisation by leveraging diverse technologies and data science. Tarun's appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey to position ourselves among the top NBFCs dedicated to creating unparalleled value for our customers,” said Rajesh Sharma, managing director of Capri Global.Aggarwal has around 20 years of experience in generative artificial intelligence, big data analytics, cloud computing, development operations, infrastructure, platform engineering, and quality assurance. Before joining Capri Loans, he was senior vice president of engineering at Paytm, and has also worked with Adobe Systems, Quad Analytix (Wiser), Expedia India and Guavus Networks.Aggarwal’s notable achievements include integrating India's Aadhaar services with Adobe Sign and developing a multi-cloud disaster recovery solution across Amazon Web Services and Azure..Less Than A Third Of Senior Leaders Believe Their Tech Foundation Is 'Very High': KPMG"