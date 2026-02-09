Eicher Motors Q3 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More

Eicher Motors Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, early this week. In a stock exchange filing on Feb. 3, the Royal Enfield maker confirmed its upcoming board meeting to consider Q3FY26 results.

⁠Eicher Motors Q3 Results: Date

Eicher Motors has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 10. During the meeting, the Board is scheduled to consider and approve the company's unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended Dec. 31, 2025.

⁠Eicher Motors Q3 Results: Trading Window Closure

Eicher Motors has announced that the trading window for dealing in the company's securities has been closed since Jan. 1 in compliance with SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading. The company added it will remain closed “till further communication as may be announced in this regard.”

⁠Eicher Motors Q3 Results: Earnings Call

Eicher Motors has scheduled a conference call on Feb. 10, at 5.30 p.m. IST, to discuss its Q3FY26 results with investors and analysts. The conference call will commence after conclusion of the company's Board meeting on the same day.

Universal Dial-In Numbers:

+91 22 6280 1458

+91 22 7115 8846

International Toll-Free Dial-In Numbers:

Hong Kong: +800964448

Singapore: +8001012045

UK: +08081011573

US: +18667462133)

⁠Eicher Motors Q2FY26 Results

Eicher Motors reported a 44.8% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 6,172 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 4,263 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Ebitda increased 39% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,512 crore compared to Rs 1,088 crore. Margins stood at 24.5% in the second quarter of FY25, slightly lower than 25.5% in the corresponding period a year ago. Net profit grew 24.5% YoY to Rs 1,370 crore from Rs 1,100 crore in Q2FY24.

⁠Eicher Motors Share Price History

Eicher Motors shares have fallen 1.16% in the last five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past one month, the stock has slipped 5.26%. The auto stock has gained 25.40% in the last six months. Year-to-date, shares of the company have slipped 3.21%. In the last one year, the stock has gained 33.30%.

Shares of Eicher Motors hit a 52-week high of Rs 7,613.5 apiece on the NSE on Jan. 9, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 4,646 on Feb. 17, 2025. At 9:37 a.m. on Monday, Eicher Motors shares were trading 0.91% lower at Rs 7,112 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.38% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.