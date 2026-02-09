T20 World Cup 2026: When Is India's Next Match? Check India vs Namibia Date, Time, Venue And Other Details

After avoiding a minor scare against the USA, India continue their run at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, Feb. 12. Suryakumar Yadav's men will face Namibia in their next Group A encounter. The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

India would've taken their lessons from the USA game and must be keen not to take the Namibians lightly. The defending champions were left in a precarious hole by their unfancied opponent, producing a spirited bowling performance. On a strange Wankhede pitch that offered uneven bounce and turn to the bowlers, the USA had reduced India to a shocking 77 for 6 at one stage.

But just when India seemed to be staring down the barrel, captain Suryakumar played an extraordinary innings for his side. The exceptional right-hander scored an unbeaten 84 off 49 deliveries, including 10 fours and 4 sixes. He singlehandedly gave his team a score to defend, taking the hosts to 161/9 in their 20 overs. Later on, the trio of Mohammed Siraj (3/29), Arshdeep Singh (2/18) and Axar Patel (2/24) saved the day for Team India by restricting the USA to just 132/8.

India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue

The India-Namibia Group A fixture will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Thursday, Feb. 12. The match will start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time.

India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (C), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo. Reserve: Alexander Volschenk

India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online?

India's next match of the T20 World Cup will be televised live on the Star Sports Network channels. Fans can also follow the game via livestreaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

