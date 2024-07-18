"BlackBerry Ltd. has launched CylanceMDR Pro, a managed detection and response service built on an Open XDR platform supported by artificial intelligence. The service aims to overcome the operational burden facing security teams that must defend against increasingly sophisticated adversaries across expanding attack surfaces with limited resources and talent.The service is supported by Cylance AI, a predictive AI that is informed with proprietary intelligence and used to analyse telemetry for attack signals, prioritise and present structured cases for faster human-led investigation and response, and stop attacks before damage can occur, BlackBerry said in a press release. BlackBerry has observed close to a 250% increase in unique attacks per minute in the last year alone, with a continued trend in its latest Global Threat Intelligence Report.CylanceMDR Pro can help businesses looking to advance their cybersecurity capabilities without overhauling their existing security infrastructure or hiring teams of analysts and threat hunters, according to the company. Its XDR architecture integrates with existing security tools, providing visibility across the IT infrastructure without the need to replace any existing tooling.It has over 300 platform integrations, and can help turn business data and applications into security sensors, enabling the detection and prevention of threats, BlackBerry said.“Despite organisations making significant investments in personnel and technology, many haven't seen a commensurate improvement in their risk envelope,” said Nathan Jenniges, senior vice president and general manager, BlackBerry Cybersecurity. CylanceMDR Pro is “a single platform solution, that is easy to deploy, ensuring that threat detection data is unified across endpoints, networks, cloud environments and beyond,” Jenniges added.According to the company, CylanceMDR Pro’s compatibility with existing security tooling helps reduce the total cost of ownership by maximising the current investments and budget. It pulls telemetry across all attack surfaces, including endpoint, network, cloud, SaaS, identity and email, to discern attack signals from noise with higher fidelity detections and rapid response to threats..One-Third Of Sensitive Information Shared With Gen AI Apps Is Regulated Data: Report"