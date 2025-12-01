DeepSeek Debuts New AI Models To Rival Google, OpenAI

China’s DeepSeek unveiled two new versions of an experimental artificial-intelligence model it released weeks ago, adding fresh capabilities the startup said would help with combining reasoning and executing certain actions autonomously.

While the model the Hangzhou-based company released in September was called DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp in a nod to its experimental status, the latest version is dubbed simply DeepSeek-V3.2. The startup says the new service matches the performance of OpenAI Inc.’s flagship GPT-5 across multiple reasoning benchmarks, suggesting China’s open-source systems remain competitive with Silicon Valley’s frontier proprietary models on at least certain metrics.

DeepSeek also said the V3.2 version combines that ability to mimic something like human reasoning with the capability to use tools like search engines, calculators and code executors.

“DeepSeek-V3.2 is our first model to integrate thinking directly into tool-use, and also supports tool-use in both thinking and non-thinking modes,” the company said in a post on X.

DeepSeek, which stunned the tech world in January with a breakthrough AI model, had earlier described the experimental version of the model as a step toward next-generation artificial intelligence.