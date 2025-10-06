Army Integrates More AI Technologies To Improve Combat Capabilities

The Indian Army unveiled initiatives to implement artificial intelligence technology in its warfare infrastructure to be quicker and more precise in combating national security challenges, a senior official said on Monday.

The army is developing an indigenous unified AI platform that will integrate operational, intelligence, logistics, and training applications on a single secure framework, said Lt Gen Rajiv Kumar Sahni, the director general of electronics and mechanical engineers.

The applications of AI were in full display during Operation Sindoor as well, he said, adding adoption of AI is being carried out in a structured and cautious manner.

The areas of focus include making AI a priority in domains where it decreases the risk to human personnel, improves upon decision-making, and consolidates upon durability, according to Lt Gen Sahni.

The military official stated that putting in place a strong testing and ethical governance framework to ensure reliability and transparency in AI-driven operations was a key priority for the army.

An Electronic Intelligence Collation and Analysis System is a key initiative that will identify and prioritise critical threats, helping achieve strategic dominance, he said.

Trinetra is another application that provides for a common operational picture for better coordination, situational awareness, and decision superiority, he added.

Lt Gen Sahni stated that the application Electronic Intelligence Collation, widely utilized by intelligence agencies, was quickly adapted during Operation Sindoor to meet the specific needs of diverse stakeholders. This rapid customization played a crucial role in identifying and tracking adversary sensor systems.

The Trinetra system assisted in the generation of a common operational and intelligence picture at both tactical and operational levels, he said.

This enhanced coordination of resources, improved decision-making provide commanders at all levels with greater mental agility and situational awareness, he added.

Lt Gen Sahni also listed the Predictive Threat Modelling Using AI framework as another tool that has been useful to the commanders.

Artificial intelligence-driven and predictive threat modelling is transforming battlefield logistics, enabling faster and more precise deployment of assets where they’re needed most, he said.

Lt Gen Sahni said through these initiatives, the Indian Army is steadily moving towards becoming a technology-driven, future-ready force.

By embracing automation, digitisation, and AI responsibly, the Army aims to maintain its operational edge, strengthen national security, and contribute meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)