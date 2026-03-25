Amid OnePlus Shutdown Reports, 5 Smartphones Expected From The Brand In 2026: OnePlus 15s, OnePlus Nord 6, More

Despite earlier denials, OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu has stepped down, fuelling speculation that the company may scale back operations in India — which accounts for more than half of its annual sales. There are rumours galore that the brand may also exit several international markets — including parts of Europe as early as April 2026 — and focus more on China with deeper integration into parent company Oppo.

Amid these ongoing shutdown reports, OnePlus is still preparing several new smartphones for 2026, and tech enthusiasts can look forward to these upcoming devices.

OnePlus 15s

The OnePlus 15T launched in China on March 24 and is expected to reach India and global markets soon as the OnePlus 15s. This compact flagship features a 6.32-inch display, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with an AnTuTu score of about 4.45 million, a large 7,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging, gaming optimisations including a “Wind Chaser Gaming” kernel and dedicated touch response chip, plus a 50MP main camera and 50MP telephoto.

OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus is set to launch the Nord 6 in India on April 7. It stands out with a massive 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery supporting 80W SuperVOOC charging, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset claiming a 2.5 million AnTuTu score, and a 1.5K Amoled “Sunburst HDR” display with 165Hz refresh rate and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness.

OnePlus Nord 6 ‘Naruto' Limited Edition

A Naruto Limited Edition of the Nord 6 has also been confirmed. It is expected to feature Naruto-inspired rear design along with themed wallpapers, icons, and UI elements, while sharing the same specifications as the standard model. It remains unclear if it will launch alongside the regular version or later.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra could arrive in India as early as April after clearing Chinese certification. Focused on performance and gaming, it is tipped to include a large 6.8-inch 165Hz display and MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9500 chipset.

OnePlus 16

Later in the year, the flagship OnePlus 16 is anticipated to debut around October in China and November in India. Early rumours point to an enormous 9,000mAh battery, ultra-thin bezels under 1 mm, a rear camera setup with a 200MP periscope telephoto, 50MP secondary lens, and 2MP multispectral sensor, and the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset.

Also read: OnePlus Could End Global Operations By April, Claims Report

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