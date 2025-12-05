After Lewis Hamilton, Cristiano Ronaldo Invests In Perplexity

Business NewsTechnologyAfter Lewis Hamilton, Cristiano Ronaldo Invests In Perplexity
Perplexity is powering the world’s curiosity, and together we will inspire everyone to ask more ambitious questions, Ronaldo said.

05 Dec 2025, 02:05 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Cristiano Ronaldo
(Photo source: Instagram/@aravindsrinivas)
Footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo has become the latest personality to invest in Perplexity AI, the Portuguese international announced through a social media post.

Ronaldo hailed Perplexity as the entity 'powering the world's curiousity', before revealing a partnership between his brand CR7 and Perplexity AI.

"Curiosity is a requirement for greatness. You win when you keep asking new questions every day. That’s why I am proud to announce my investment in Perplexity.

"Perplexity is powering the world’s curiosity, and together we will inspire everyone to ask more ambitious questions," Ronaldo posted on X.

Ronaldo's post on X was reposted by Perplexity AI CEO Arvind Srinivas, who reacted with a 'GOAT' emoji, referring to Ronaldo as the greatest of all time.pa

Ronaldo is not the only celebrity athlete who has invested in Perplexity in the recent past as Formula One legend and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton had also reached a partnership with the AI company earlier in the year.

(This is a developing story)

