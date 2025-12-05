After Lewis Hamilton, Cristiano Ronaldo Invests In Perplexity

Footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo has become the latest personality to invest in Perplexity AI, the Portuguese international announced through a social media post.

Ronaldo hailed Perplexity as the entity 'powering the world's curiousity', before revealing a partnership between his brand CR7 and Perplexity AI.

"Curiosity is a requirement for greatness. You win when you keep asking new questions every day. That’s why I am proud to announce my investment in Perplexity.

"Perplexity is powering the world’s curiosity, and together we will inspire everyone to ask more ambitious questions," Ronaldo posted on X.

Ronaldo's post on X was reposted by Perplexity AI CEO Arvind Srinivas, who reacted with a 'GOAT' emoji, referring to Ronaldo as the greatest of all time.pa