Accenture Unveils Generative AI Studio In Bengaluru To Boost AI Adoption

IT services company Accenture has launched its generative artificial intelligence studio in Bengaluru to help enterprises scale the adoption of AI. Located within Accenture’s Innovation Hub, the studio will offer enterprises a full stack of GenAI capabilities to optimise business processes.

The Bengaluru studio will offer services such as the proprietary GenAI model “switchboard,” customisation techniques, model managed services and specialised training programmes. It will enable Accenture’s data and AI team and clients to together create solutions with a modern data and AI foundation, large language model architecture, ecosystems partnerships, talent and responsible AI frameworks, the company said.

The studio is part of the company’s $3-billion investment in data and AI, announced earlier this year. It also comes on the heels of Accenture opening a network of GenAI studios across Canada and the US in November.

“Clients today understand the massive opportunity that GenAI can bring to optimise and reinvent their business, opening up new avenues for growth. However, to harness the full potential of their AI investments, they need to be value-led in every business capability they choose to reinvent with generative AI,” said Senthil Ramani, global lead of data and AI at Accenture.

“Our Bengaluru studio will help our clients around the globe prioritise capabilities across the entire value chain and make the shift to scale their AI investments, rapidly and responsibly,” added Ramani.

A recent survey conducted by Accenture revealed that 74% of C-suite executives plan to scale up their AI-related spending in 2024, up from 50% in the previous year.

“Our clients across 19 industries now have the opportunity to understand, experiment, adopt and scale GenAI solutions to reinvent functions and business models to achieve new levels of performance,” said Mahesh Zurale, global lead, Advanced Technology Centres Global Network, Accenture.