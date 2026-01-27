5 Reasons Why You Should Ignore Google Pixel 10a — And Buy Pixel 9a Instead

The Google Pixel 10a is set to arrive soon, possibly in the first week of March. While the tech community is expectedly sniffing up every leak and rumour surrounding Google's latest budget smartphone, if you're a user, you should probably tone that excitement down. Park that smartphone budget somewhere else — and if you really want to be part of the lower-cost “Pixelverse,” buy the older Pixel 9a.

Because if you're seeking a genuine step-up in performance, AI capabilities, or hardware, you're likely to end up feeling disappointed — the refresh is “lazy” and the upgrades reportedly too minimal. Budget buyers hunting for the latest tech or value might find better alternatives from other brands — or from Google itself.

Here are five reasons why you should ignore the Google Pixel 10a (and maybe go for the 9a instead).

1. Last-Gen Processor: The Pixel 10a will likely stick with the Tensor G4 chipset from the Pixel 9a, rather than the advanced Tensor G5 from the Pixel 10. While some expect a higher-clocked version of the G4 for efficiency gains, it will still miss out on significant upgrades in AI processing, camera enhancements, thermal management, and overall performance.

2. The 9a Design Carried Forward: Reports highlight that the Pixel 10a is expected to retain essentially the same design as the Pixel 9a. A 6.3-inch display, relatively thick bezels, flat plastic back, pill-shaped dual-camera module on the rear — we've seen it all in the 9a. Bezels could get marginally thinner, but the changes appear cosmetic at best.

3. Slower Storage: The Pixel 10a is rumoured to continue using UFS 3.1 storage, lagging the faster UFS 4.0 now present in its flagship parent. This could result in slightly slower app loading, file transfers, and general data handling.

4. Same Old Specs: Expectations point to the same 8GB RAM and base 128GB storage (with a 256GB option) as the Pixel 9a, alongside an unchanged 5,100mAh battery, 23W wired charging, and dual rear cameras (48MP main + 13MP ultrawide). There's no major hardware leap, and access to AI tools may not be at par with the flagships.

5. Questionable Value: With pricing reportedly mirroring the Pixel 9a's ($499 in the U.S., Rs 49,999 in India), the Pixel 10a will offer little innovation or upgrade at its cost. You could easily spot competing smartphones sporting a better package.

Or buy the Pixel 9a while it's on offer — you won't notice the difference!

