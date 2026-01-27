ICC T20 World Cup: Which Team Will Replace Pakistan If They Withdraw?

The buildup to the 2026 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup has been tumultuous. The Bangladesh Cricket Board was at loggerheads with the International Cricket Council for a long time as the sport's governing body did not heed to the board's demand of shifting Bangladesh's matches outside India.

As a result, BCB decided that Bangladesh will not send its team to India. Bangladesh were eventually removed from the tournament and were replaced by Scotland.

Some more drama can unfold in the coming few days. This time the team in question will be Pakistan.

Before Bangladesh were ousted from the tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board had extended its support to its Asian counterparts in refusing to send its players to India to play the World Cup. PCB had even written a letter to the ICC to show solidarity with Bangladesh. And shortly after Bangladesh were removed from the World Cup, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi hinted that Pakistan could boycott the tournament.

"Our stance [on World Cup participation] will be what the government of Pakistan instructs me, the Prime Minister is not in Pakistan right now. When he returns, I'll be able to give you our final decision. It's the government's decision. We obey them, not the ICC." Naqvi had said.

Naqvi met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier this week and he gave out certain details about the meet via a post on X.

"Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister... Shehbaz Sharif, briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision [on participation] will be taken either on Friday or next Monday" Naqvi posted.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Pakistan might not boycott the tournament entirely but could specifically refuse to play their match against India scheduled to take place on Feb. 15 in Colombo.

If Pakistan withdraws from the tournament, the ICC will invite another team to fill the vacant World Cup spot. Previously, Scotland replaced Bangladesh after being identified as the next-highest ranked T20I team to narrowly miss qualification. Should the ICC follow the same criteria this time, Uganda would be in line to earn a place in the tournament.

The African nation are ranked 21st in the ICC's ranking of the men's T20I teams. With Scotland confirmed to play in the World Cup, the top-20 teams baring Bangladesh are set to play in the mega event.

Uganda made their ICC T20 World Cup debut in 2024 after finishing as the runner-up of the T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final.

