Updated WTC Points Table 2023-25: India On Top After Defeating South Africa In Cape Town Test

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s priceless fast bowling mean machine, produced a hostile spell to guide India to a series-levelling seven-wicket victory against South Africa in the shortest game ever played in Test history.

Bumrah (6/61 in 13.5 overs) knocked out South Africa’s middle-order in a menacing morning spell even as Aiden Markram (106 off 103 balls) fought like a lone ranger on a burning deck to take South Africa to 176 in 36.5 overs at the stroke of lunch on Day 2.

A target of 79 even on the toughest of tracks wasn’t exactly a tall order and young Yashasvi Jaiswal (28) threw his bat around before skipper Rohit Sharma (16 not out) completed the formalities in the company of Shreyas Iyer (4 not out off 6) in just 12 overs.

This was India’s first victory at Newlands in seven attempts and one that would be remembered for the hostility exhibited by two Indian fast bowlers – Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who produced a career-best six-wicket haul to bowl out South Africa for 55 in the first innings.

The series-levelling win gave Rohit the bragging rights of being only the second skipper after Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2010-11) to draw a series in the ‘Rainbow Nation’.

However, South Africa remains an unconquered territory for India, who have not been able to win a Test series in the country.

With the victory, India also pipped South Africa to the top of the WTC25 standings. In the current WTC cycle, India has won two matches, lost one and drawn one. They have 26 points and a PCT(win percentage) of 54.16.

South Africa with their win against India in the first Test at Centurion added 12 points in their tally and were on the first position in the standings. Now, they have slipped to second. Their win percentage also fell down to 50%, the same as New Zealand, Australia, and Bangladesh.