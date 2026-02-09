Get App
T20 World Cup: Trump Believes USA Cricket Team Is 'Strong' 24 Hours After Its Loss To Team India

USA played its tournament opener against India on Feb. 7 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Despite a spirited effort, they lost by 29 runs.

Donald Trump posted a picture of the USA cricket team along with ICC chair Jay Shah and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Truth Social.
A day after USA cricket team played its first match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026, US President Donald Trump sent his best wishes to the team through his social media platform Truth Social.

"I just heard the Cricket World Cup is underway in India! I wish the best of luck to TEAM USA! We have a very strong team. America is rooting for you!" Trump posted on the social media platform on Feb. 8. USA played its tournament opener against India a day earlier at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The message was posted with a picture of the USA cricket team along with ICC chair Jay Shah and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. 

Gor thanked Trump with a post on X. 

He also shared a video of his visit to the Wankhede Stadium. Gor believes that cricket has a bright future in the US and hinted its importance at the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

India beat USA by 29 runs. USA next plays against Pakistan on Feb. 10. The match will be played in Colombo. In the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024, USA pulled-off a shock win over Pakistan.

This is USA's second successive appearance at the T20 World Cup. USA were the first Associate Nation to secure a berth for this World Cup as they qualified for the Super Eight stage of the 2024 edition.

