T20 World Cup Top Performers Day 11: Yuvraj Samra Shines For Canada; Nepal Sign Off With Win

The first match of day 11 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 saw Canada and New Zealand square-off in Chennai. New Zealand beat Canada by eight wickets to ensure their passage into Super Eight.

The second game of the day was highly anticipated as Zimbabwe were to take on Ireland in Pallekele. Australia needed Ireland to beat Zimbabwe in order to stay alive in the tournament. However, that did not happen as persistent rain ensured that the match had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. This meant that Australia, the 2021 World Champions, were eliminated and Zimbabwe qualified for the Super Eight stage.

The day ended with a match between Nepal and Scotland in Mumbai. Nepal ended their 12-year wait for a win in a T20 World Cup victory as they beat Scotland by 7 wickets.



Here is a look at the top performers of the day

Yuvraj Samra (Canada)

Yuvraj Samra created history as he smacked a century against New Zealand. The left-handed batter hammered 11 fours and six sixes in his innings of 110 in 65 balls. Samra, thus, became the first player from an associate nation to hit a hundred in ICC T20 World Cup. At the age of 19 years and 141 days, he became the tournament's youngest-ever centurion. Unfortunately Samra's effort went in vain as New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips hit fifties to take their team home.

Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

At 30/2, things weren't looking pretty for New Zealand. However, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips brought up half-centuries to help their team win. While Ravindra scored 59 in 39 balls and hit four fours and three sixes, Phillips thrashed 76 off 36 deliveries and hammered four fours and six sixes.

Michael Jones (Scotland)

Michael Jones hit 71 in 45 balls to help his side get to a respectable total of 170/7.

Sompal Kami and Dipendra Singh Airee (Nepal)

Sompal Kami's spell of 3/25 was crucial in keeping Scotland in check. Kami picked the wickets of Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen and Tom Bruce. Then in the chase, Dipendra Singh Airee hit a blistering fifty in just 23 balls and remained not out as Nepal signed off from the tournament with a win.

