Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker Bags First India Shooting Medal In 12 Years

NDTV ProfitSportsOlympics 2024: Manu Bhaker Bags First India Shooting Medal In 12 Years
It was in 2012 that Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang had clinched the bronze at the London edition of the Olympics.

28 Jul 2024, 05:12 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manu Bhaker (Source: WeAreTeamIndia/Official account of IOA/X)</p></div>
Manu Bhaker (Source: WeAreTeamIndia/Official account of IOA/X)

A resilient Manu Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games here on Sunday.

The last time India won medals at the Olympics was in 2012 London edition when rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched bronze.

Indian shooting endured two Olympics without a medal before the 22-year-old Manu fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7.

Korea's Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh snared the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

