ILT20 2024: Sharjah Warriors Vs Gulf Giants - Toss, Live Streaming, Playing XI, H2H
Sharjah Warriors and Gulf Giants will play the opening game of the 2024 ILT20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, January 19.
This will be the second edition of the International League T20 tournament, which will kick off on January 19 and end on February 17. In the inaugural edition held last year, Gulf Giants won the tournament. Here's all you need to know about match between SW and GG.
Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants: Toss Update
Sharjah Warriors have won the toss and have opted to field.
Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants: Playing XI
Gulf Giants Playing XI: James Vince(c), Jamie Smith(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Usman Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Cox, Dominic Drakes, Karim Janat, Chris Jordan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Sharjah Warriors Playing XI: Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Basil Hameed, Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory, Chris Woakes, Muhammad Jawadullah, Maheesh Theekshana, Christopher Sole, Qais Ahmad
Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Match timings
Match 1 of ILT20 2024 between Sharjah Warriors and Gulf Giants will begin at 8.00 p.m (IST) on Friday, January 19.
Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants: H2H Record
Matches played: 2
Sharjah Warriors won: 1
Gulf Giants won: 1
In ILT20 2023, these teams met twice - with SW winning game one by 21 runs and GG winning the reverse fixture by 7 wickets
Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants: Where to watch
Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants will be broadcast live on Zee TV, Zee TV HD, Sony Six, and Sony Six HD channels in India. Zee5 will livestream the Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants match on its app and website.
Sharjah Warriors Squad
Tom Kohler-Cadmore (captain), Basil Hameed, Chris Sole, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams, Dilshan Madushanka, James Fuller, Joe Denly, Johnson Charles, Junaid Siddique, Kusal Mendis, Lewis Gregory, Maheesh Theekshana, Mark Deyal, Mark Watt, Martin Guptill, Muhamad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Qais Ahmad and Sean Williams
Sharjah Warriors Retained Players
Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Mark Deyal, Joe Denly, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Muhammad Jawadullah were the players retained by the Sharjah Warriors team.
Gulf Giants Squad
James Vince (Captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mohammad Zohaib Zubair, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimron Hetmyer, Usman Khan
Gulf Giants Retained Players
Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, James Vince, Jamie Overton, Chris Lynn, Aayan Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Richard Gleeson, Carlos Brathwaite, Rehan Ahmad and Gerhard Erasmus were the players retained by the Gulf Giants team.
Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Predicted Playing XIs
Sharjah Warriors: Martin Guptill, Johnson Charles, Kusal Mendis (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Daniel Sams, Chris Woakes, James Fuller, Maheesh Theeksana, Muhammad Jawadullah, Dilshan Madushanka
Gulf Giants: Chris Lynn, James Vince (c), Usman Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drake, Gerhard Erasmus, Mujeeb Ur Rahman