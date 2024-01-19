NDTV ProfitSportsILT20 2024: Sharjah Warriors Vs Gulf Giants - Toss, Live Streaming, Playing XI, H2H
ILT20 2024: Sharjah Warriors Vs Gulf Giants - Toss, Live Streaming, Playing XI, H2H

Sharjah Warriors and Gulf Giants will play the opening game of the 2024 ILT20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, January 19.

19 Jan 2024, 07:43 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>source: X/@ILT20Official</p></div>
source: X/@ILT20Official

This will be the second edition of the International League T20 tournament, which will kick off on January 19 and end on February 17. In the inaugural edition held last year, Gulf Giants won the tournament. Here's all you need to know about match between SW and GG.

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants: Toss Update

Sharjah Warriors have won the toss and have opted to field.

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants: Playing XI

Gulf Giants Playing XI: James Vince(c), Jamie Smith(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Usman Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Cox, Dominic Drakes, Karim Janat, Chris Jordan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sharjah Warriors Playing XI: Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Basil Hameed, Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory, Chris Woakes, Muhammad Jawadullah, Maheesh Theekshana, Christopher Sole, Qais Ahmad

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Match timings

Match 1 of ILT20 2024 between Sharjah Warriors and Gulf Giants will begin at 8.00 p.m (IST) on Friday, January 19.

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants: H2H Record

Matches played: 2

Sharjah Warriors won: 1

Gulf Giants won: 1

In ILT20 2023, these teams met twice - with SW winning game one by 21 runs and GG winning the reverse fixture by 7 wickets

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants: Where to watch

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants will be broadcast live on Zee TV, Zee TV HD, Sony Six, and Sony Six HD channels in India. Zee5 will livestream the Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants match on its app and website.

Sharjah Warriors Squad

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (captain), Basil Hameed, Chris Sole, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams, Dilshan Madushanka, James Fuller, Joe Denly, Johnson Charles, Junaid Siddique, Kusal Mendis, Lewis Gregory, Maheesh Theekshana, Mark Deyal, Mark Watt, Martin Guptill, Muhamad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Qais Ahmad and Sean Williams

Sharjah Warriors Retained Players

Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Mark Deyal, Joe Denly, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Muhammad Jawadullah were the players retained by the Sharjah Warriors team.

Gulf Giants Squad

James Vince (Captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mohammad Zohaib Zubair, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Rehan Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shimron Hetmyer, Usman Khan

Gulf Giants Retained Players

Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, James Vince, Jamie Overton, Chris Lynn, Aayan Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Richard Gleeson, Carlos Brathwaite, Rehan Ahmad and Gerhard Erasmus were the players retained by the Gulf Giants team.

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Predicted Playing XIs

Sharjah Warriors: Martin Guptill, Johnson Charles, Kusal Mendis (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Daniel Sams, Chris Woakes, James Fuller, Maheesh Theeksana, Muhammad Jawadullah, Dilshan Madushanka

Gulf Giants: Chris Lynn, James Vince (c), Usman Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drake, Gerhard Erasmus, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

