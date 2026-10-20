PSG Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match?

Paris Saint-Germain will host Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league-phase fixture at Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday, October 20.

The French side will look to continue their impressive run in Europe after securing a 4-2 away victory over Manchester City in their previous Champions League match on October 14.

Luis Enrique's team will aim to use home advantage to maintain their momentum against the Spanish giants.

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Barcelona, meanwhile, head into the crucial fixture after recording a 4-1 away win over Galatasaray in their previous Champions League outing on October 13.

Hansi Flick's side will look to continue their strong European form against the reigning European champions.

Both teams have also been in good form in their respective domestic leagues. PSG defeated Strasbourg 3-1 in Ligue 1 on October 17, while Barcelona secured a 5-2 away victory over Real Betis in La Liga on the same day.

PSG vs Barcelona: Match Start Time

The PSG vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be played at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 21.

PSG vs Barcelona: Venue

The match will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

PSG vs Barcelona: (Form Most Recent One First)

PSG: W-W-W-W-W

Barca: W-W-W-W-W

PSG vs Barcelona: Head-to-Head

Matches played: 16

PSG (wins): 6

Barcelona (wins): 6

Draws: 4

PSG vs Barcelona: Match Referee

Michael Oliver will be the match referee for the PSG-Barcelona contest.

PSG vs Barcelona: Predicted Lineups

PSG: Matvey Safonov (GK); Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Lucas Digne; João Neves, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Maghnes Akliouche, Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué.

Barcelona: Joan García (GK); Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Anthony Gordon and Raphinha

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The Galatasaray vs Barcelona match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

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