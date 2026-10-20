Liverpool Vs Villarreal Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Champions League Match?

Liverpool will host Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 20, at Anfield.

The Reds will look to extend their winning start to the league phase after beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 and LASK 6-3 in their opening two matches. Liverpool head into the fixture after a 2-1 Premier League win over Brentford on Saturday, October 17.

Villarreal, meanwhile, will aim to build on their 3-1 victory over Napoli in their previous Champions League outing.

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The Spanish side had lost 3-2 away to Borussia Dortmund in their opening European fixture before bouncing back against Napoli. They drew 0-0 with Elche in their latest La Liga match.

Liverpool will be without Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong, who picked up hamstring injuries against Brentford, while Villarreal will be hoping to carry their European momentum into a challenging away fixture.

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Date And Time

The Liverpool vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League match will be played from 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday, October 21.

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Venue

The Liverpool vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England.

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Match Referee

Szymon Marciniak will be the match Referee for the Liverpool-Villarreal contest.

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Recent Form (Most Recent One First)

Liverpool: W-W-L-W-W

Villarreal: D-W-L-W-W

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Predicted Lineup

Liverpool: Alisson Becker (GK), Joe Gomez, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak.

Villarreal: Peter Gulacsi (GK), Santiago Mouriño, Pau Navarro, Renato Veiga, Carlos Romero, Ilias Akhomach, Santi Comesaña, Pape Gueye, Alberto Moleiro, Gerard Moreno, Georges Mikautadze.

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Live Telecast Details

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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Liverpool vs Villarreal: Live Streaming Details

The Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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