IPL 2026 Player Auction List Announced: Check Names Of All 350 Players Here

IPL 2026 Player Auction: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finalised a list of 350 players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, scheduled for Dec. 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The list of players has been finalised after detailed discussions with franchises, narrowing the pool from an initial list of 1,390 names. Out of the 350 players, 240 are Indians and 110 are overseas recruits.

"The pool comprises 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped overseas players, adding significant depth and fresh talent to this year's auction roster," the BCCI said on Tuesday.

Franchises will compete for 77 available slots overall, including 31 spots reserved for overseas players. The highest reserve price remains Rs 2 crore, with 40 players choosing to enter the auction in this bracket.

A total of 35 new players, who had not registered previously, have been added to the final roster.

A few players, including South African wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock, were included at the request of individual franchises despite not initially registering for the auction. According to a Cricbuzz report, De Kock’s addition followed a franchise's personal request.

The wicket-keeper batter, who recently reversed his international retirement, scored a century against India in the third and final ODI of the series at Vizag, a performance that likely influenced the decision to include him in the roster. He has set his base price at Rs 1 crore, a 50% reduction from the previous mega auction when he was picked up by the Knight Riders at Rs 2 crore.

Other overseas players added to the auction include Sri Lanka’s Traveen Mathew, Binura Fernando, Kusal Perera, Dunith Wellalage, Afghanistan’s Arab Gul and West Indies’ Akeem Auguste, all of whom will be available for the first time.

Among domestic players, new inclusions are Vishnu Solanki, Parikshit Valsangkar, Sadek Hussain, Izaz Sawariya and 20 others who were absent from the initial submission.