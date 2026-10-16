India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 1st T20I

Smriti Mandhana will begin her tenure as India's full-time captain and will look to start on a winning note when the Indian women's team hosts Zimbabwe in the first of three T20 Internationals on Friday.

The opening match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Mandhana took over as India's all-format captain after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from the role earlier this month. The Zimbabwe series will be her first assignment as full-time captain across formats, with India scheduled to play three T20Is followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Smriti Mandhana Says India Have A Lot To Improve In T20Is After ODI World Cup Win

India will look to make the most of home conditions against Zimbabwe, with the two teams set to meet in a bilateral international series for the first time. The T20I leg will be played entirely in Raipur, while the ODI series will take place in Vadodara.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I: Date And Time

The first T20I between India Women and Zimbabwe Women will be played on Friday, October 16, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST. Toss will take place at 6:30 p.m. IST.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I: Venue

The opening T20I will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I: Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women first T20I will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I: Live Telecast Details

The live telecast of the first T20I between India Women and Zimbabwe Women will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: Full Series Schedule

T20I Series

1st T20I: October 16 — Raipur

2nd T20I: October 18 — Raipur

3rd T20I: October 20 — Raipur

ODI Series

1st ODI: October 23 — Vadodara

2nd ODI: October 25 — Vadodara

3rd ODI: October 28 — Vadodara

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Shafali Verma, Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani.

Zimbabwe Women: Josephine Nkomo (captain), Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Michelle Mavunga, Kudzai Chigora, Nyasha Gwanzura, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Tendai Makusha, Beloved Biza, Francisca Chipare, Kelis Ndhlovu, Olinder Chare, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri.

ALSO READ | Shafali Verma Promises Fearless Cricket As Smriti Mandhana Begins India Captaincy Stint

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.