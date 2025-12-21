India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I Series: Dates, Timings, Venues, Schedule, Full Squads And Live Streaming

IND-W vs SL-W T20Is: The Indian women’s cricket team will face Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series from Dec. 21 to Dec. 30, with matches to be played in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram.

The upcoming series will be India’s first outing since Harmanpreet Kaur led the side to the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title last month. Attention now turns to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England, scheduled for next year.

The Indian T20I squad continues to be built around the nucleus that secured the ODI World Cup crown last month. Renuka Thakur is back in contention after missing the England T20Is with an injury, having enjoyed a strong campaign at the World Cup.

The squad has also been bolstered by the selection of 19-year-old Vaishnavi Sharma, who has received her first call-up to the T20I side. The young spinner topped the wicket charts at this year’s ICC Under-19 Women’s Cricket World Cup, finishing with 17 dismissals as India defended their title.

Sri Lanka have named a 15-player squad for their T20 international tour of India, with Chamari Athapaththu retaining the captaincy as the side starts its build-up to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England next year.

Harshitha Samarawickrama has been appointed Athapaththu’s deputy. Teenage spinner Shashini Gimhani returns to the squad for the first time since August last year, while Nimesha Madushani has earned her first call-up.

The five-match T20I series begins on Dec. 21 in Visakhapatnam, which will stage the opening two fixtures, before the action moves to Thiruvananthapuram for the final three matches.