India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I Series: Dates, Timings, Venues, Schedule, Full Squads And Live Streaming
IND-W vs SL-W T20I Series: It will be Team India’s first series after winning the World Cup in November.
IND-W vs SL-W T20Is: The Indian women’s cricket team will face Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series from Dec. 21 to Dec. 30, with matches to be played in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram.
The upcoming series will be India’s first outing since Harmanpreet Kaur led the side to the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title last month. Attention now turns to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England, scheduled for next year.
The Indian T20I squad continues to be built around the nucleus that secured the ODI World Cup crown last month. Renuka Thakur is back in contention after missing the England T20Is with an injury, having enjoyed a strong campaign at the World Cup.
The squad has also been bolstered by the selection of 19-year-old Vaishnavi Sharma, who has received her first call-up to the T20I side. The young spinner topped the wicket charts at this year’s ICC Under-19 Women’s Cricket World Cup, finishing with 17 dismissals as India defended their title.
Sri Lanka have named a 15-player squad for their T20 international tour of India, with Chamari Athapaththu retaining the captaincy as the side starts its build-up to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England next year.
Harshitha Samarawickrama has been appointed Athapaththu’s deputy. Teenage spinner Shashini Gimhani returns to the squad for the first time since August last year, while Nimesha Madushani has earned her first call-up.
The five-match T20I series begins on Dec. 21 in Visakhapatnam, which will stage the opening two fixtures, before the action moves to Thiruvananthapuram for the final three matches.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I Series: Schedule
1st T20I: Dec. 21 from 7 p.m. IST.
2nd T20I: Dec. 23 from 7 p.m. IST.
3rd T20I: Dec. 26 from 7 p.m. IST.
4th T20I: Dec. 28 from 7 p.m. IST.
5th T20I: Dec. 30 from 7 p.m. IST.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I Series: Venues
The first two matches will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam and the final three matches will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I Series: Live Telecast
The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I series will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I Series: Live Streaming
Fans in India can watch the livestream of the series on the JioHotstar app and website.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I Series: Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma.
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara.