India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live On TV And Online?

After convincing wins in their semi-final clashes, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be locking horns in the finals of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025.

Unbeaten India will be looking for a perfect end with a final win while Pakistan is seeking revenge for a loss to India in the group stage.

In their semi-final, Indian batters Vihaan Malhotra and Aaron George struck patient half-centuries to defeat Sri Lanka in a rain-shortened match to book a clash with Pakistan in the final.

After opting to bowl, India made early inroads, reducing Sri Lanka to 28 for 3. Captain Vimath Dinsara and Chamika Heenatigala then added 45 runs to steady the innings, but Sri Lanka soon slipped again, losing three wickets for 11 runs. A 62-run partnership between Heenatigala and Sethmika Seneviratne revived hopes, before India struck back in the final three overs to restrict Sri Lanka’s momentum.

Chasing a modest target, India were 25 for 2, allowing Sri Lanka a brief opening. Malhotra and George then took control with an unbeaten 114-run stand. Their partnership gathered pace, with Malhotra turning the match decisively in the 13th over by hitting two fours and a six. Malhotra reached his fifty off 35 balls, while George followed with a measured half-century from 43 deliveries.

Earlier, Pakistan secured their place in the final with a dominant eight-wicket win over Bangladesh. Fast bowler Abdul Subhan starred with four wickets as Bangladesh were bowled out for 121. Pakistan’s chase was led by Sameer Minhas, who scored an unbeaten 69 to guide his side home comfortably.