India vs UAE Live Streaming: How To Watch Asia Cup 2025 Match On TV And Online

Team India is set to face the United Arab Emirates in their opening Asia Cup 2025 encounter on Wednesday. The Group A IND vs UAE match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 8 p.m. IST onwards.

The tried and tested template of all-rounders adding adequate balance will once again be India's mantra even as they remain undecided on whether to go with a third spinner or a specialist pacer in their opening game against the hosts.

Since he took over, head coach Gautam Gambhir has stressed on multi-skilled players across formats, especially those who can add batting depth to make sure that the line-up can add runs till as deep as No.8.

The match against the UAE will be a dress rehearsal for the big game against Pakistan on September 14. The perceived minnows will give the Indian team management an idea about the combination that can be consistently fielded going deeper into the tournament.