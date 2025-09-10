India vs UAE Live Streaming: How To Watch Asia Cup 2025 Match On TV And Online
Asia Cup 2025, IND vs UAE: The match against the UAE will be a dress rehearsal for the big game against Pakistan on September 14.
Team India is set to face the United Arab Emirates in their opening Asia Cup 2025 encounter on Wednesday. The Group A IND vs UAE match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 8 p.m. IST onwards.
The tried and tested template of all-rounders adding adequate balance will once again be India's mantra even as they remain undecided on whether to go with a third spinner or a specialist pacer in their opening game against the hosts.
Since he took over, head coach Gautam Gambhir has stressed on multi-skilled players across formats, especially those who can add batting depth to make sure that the line-up can add runs till as deep as No.8.
The match against the UAE will be a dress rehearsal for the big game against Pakistan on September 14. The perceived minnows will give the Indian team management an idea about the combination that can be consistently fielded going deeper into the tournament.
'My Boys Won't Let India Have It Easy': UAE Coach
For UAE, it will be the biggest match for a lot of players. Facing a Jasprit Bumrah or bowling to a Shubman Gill isn't a common occurrence in the life of an Associate nation cricketer and Asia Cup does bring them closer to elite environments.
UAE's Muhammad Waseem, Rahul Chopra, and Simranjeet Singh are more than eager to make a mark under seasoned coach Lalchand Rajput.
"We had a good preparation playing the three nation T20 tournament in Sharjah. We had Pakistan five down for less than 100 in one game. We should have closed that game," Rajput told PTI.
"Against India, we know it is a tough game but also an opportunity to test ourselves against the best in world cricket. It is a tough match but I am a Khadoos Mumbaikar. My boys won't let India have it easy," he promised.
India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Match Umpires
On-field Umpires: Gazi Sohel, Izatullah Safi
Third Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft
Asia Cup 2025: India vs UAE Live Telecast Details
The 2nd match of the Asia Cup 2025 between India and UAE will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.
Asia Cup 2025: India vs UAE Live Streaming Details
The India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.
IND vs UAE: India's Playing XI (Probable)
Shubman Gill (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.
IND vs UAE: United Arab Emirates' Playing XI (Probable)
Muhammad Waseem (C), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (Wk), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.
(With PTI inputs)