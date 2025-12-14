India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live On TV And Online?
IND vs SA 3rd T20I: If selected, out-of-form batter Shubman Gill would need to bat out of his skin to justify his selection in India's T20I side.
IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: India will face South Africa in the 3rd T20I of the five-match series on Sunday. The 3rd IND vs SA T20I match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala from 7 p.m. IST onwards.
In the second T20I on Thursday, the lean run of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav was extended as Indian batters stumbled on a good batting surface to lose by 51 runs in Mullanpur.
Quinton de Kock made an effortless 90 of 46 balls, pushing South Africa to a challenging 213 for four after India opted to field.
India were expected to chase down the steep target but South Africa removed Indian trio of Abhishek Sharma (17), Gill (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (5) inside the powerplay to put the hosts on the backfoot. India were eventually bowled out for 162 in 19.1 overs with Tilak Varma (62 off 34) playing a lone hand.
3rd T20I: A Three-Match 'Audition' Starts For Gill
The countdown to save his place in the playing XI begins for a beleaguered Shubman Gill, who is likely to get three matches against South Africa to prove his worth before the Indian team management switches to a ‘Plan B’ ahead of the T20 World Cup, starting in six weeks.
As India gear up to play the third T20I against the Proteas in sub-10-degree temperatures in the lap of the ice-clad Dhauladhar range, things are suddenly heating up in the Indian dressing room, with the prolonged poor form of skipper Suryakumar Yadav coming under the scanner.
Worse, his deputy Shubman Gill, who was pushed into the XI at the expense of a settled Sanju Samson, is not inspiring much confidence.
The South African pace attack featuring Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Ottniel Baartman and Lutho Sipamla — has shown how to bowl on Indian tracks, and the HPCA Stadium strip, offering extra bounce and some movement off the surface, will certainly keep them interested.
With only eight games, starting from the third T20I, left before the start of the T20 World Cup title defence, India's under-fire head coach Gautam Gambhir won't be able to afford, two out-of-form top-order batters in the starting line-up.
Being the skipper of the side, Surya will certainly have immunity going into the T20 World Cup despite being completely out of form for the past one year but same can't be said about Gill, who wasn't the original choice as an opener.
Gill's entry into the T20 set-up was a classic case of trying to fix something that ain't broken and things haven't looked good so far.
In this backdrop, Gill would need to bat out of his skin to prove that Ajit Agarkar-led committee wasn't wrong in throwing Samson under the bus for one bad series against England.
The stylish Indian Test and ODI skipper will have to find his T20 game and at least score in two of the three matches if he doesn't want Samson to get his rightful place back or for that matter, find Yashasvi Jaiswal, with a fabulous T20I strike-rate of 165, enter the fray during New Zealand series.
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: IND vs SA Live Streaming
The India vs South Africa third T20I will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Live Telecast Details
The 3rd India vs South Africa T20I will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
India vs South Africa T20I Series: IND vs SA Live Telecast Free
The IND vs SA 3rd T20I match will also be live telecasted for free on DD Free Dish.
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Playing XIs (Probable)
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram (C), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje/Corbin Bosch, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi.
(With PTI inputs)