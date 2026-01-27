Get App
India To face South Africa In ICC Men T20 World Cup Warm-Up; Full Schedule Announced

There will be a total of 16 warm up matches scheduled for the teams.

Read Time: 2 mins
India and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Image: BCCI/X

India will play South Africa, while the India A team will take on the United States of America and Namibia in the warm up matches of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The International Cricket Council has listed the warm up games that the participating teams will be playing before the tournament gets underway on Feb. 7.

According to the matches listed on the ICC's website, the warm up games are scheduled from Feb. 2 to Feb.6. These matches will be played at BCCI's Center of Excellence ground 1 and ground 2 in Benglauru, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Cricket Club Ground and  Sinhalese Sports Club will be hosting these games in Colombo. There will be a total of 16 warm up matches scheduled for the teams. 

Detailed schedule of the T20 warm up games is as follows: 

Feb.2:

Afghanistan v Scotland at BCCI Centre of Excellence 1, Bengaluru, 

USA v India A at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Canada v Italy at  MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Feb.3 

Oman v Sri Lanka A at  Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo

Netherlands v Zimbabwe at  R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Nepal v United Arab Emirates at  MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Feb.4

Scotland v Namibia at  BCCI Centre of Excellence 2, Bengaluru

Afghanistan v West Indies at  BCCI Centre of Excellence 1, Bengaluru

Pakistan v Ireland at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

India v South Africa at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Feb.5 

Zimbabwe v Oman at Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo

Nepal v Canada at  MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Australia v Netherlands at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

New Zealand v USA at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Feb.6

Italy v United Arab Emirates at  MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Namibia v India A at  BCCI Centre of Excellence 1, Bengaluru

India and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and there are 20 teams participating in the tournament. The tournament gets underway on Feb.7 with the final to be played at on March 8.  

