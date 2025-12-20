India T20 World Cup 2026: Squad Announcement Time, Venue, Live Streaming

Business NewsSportsIndia T20 World Cup 2026: Squad Announcement Time, Venue, Live Streaming
This announcement, also serves as the team for the preceding T20I series against New Zealand.

The press conference will happen at BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai's Cricket Centre (Photo: BCCI)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to unveil the 15-member Indian squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday, December 20, at 1:30 p.m.

In a significant shift from their usual strategy, the BCCI has opted to announce the World Cup squad nearly six weeks ahead of the tournament. This early move is designed to stability and provide both the players and management a clear, extended window to for their preparations for the World Cup 2026.

India T20 World Cup 2026: Event

The press conference will happen at BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai's Cricket Centre, led by Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Suryakumar Yadav. A selection meeting at Wankhede Stadium precedes it, finalising picks amid speculation over players like Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Mohammed Siraj

India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announcement Streaming

Fans can catch the live telecast on Star Sports network channels, with simultaneous coverage and expert commentary. Digital streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website.

India T20 World Cup 2026: Ticket Sales, Venues

Sale of tickets for the 2026 T20 World Cup began on Thursday with price being as low as Rs 100 or LKR 1000 in phase 1 for some venues. The competition is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. The ICC announced the sale of tickets for the 10th edition of the T20 showpiece on its platform with the 20-team tournament set to be played across eight venues.

Ahmedabad, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata will be the host cities for the World Cup in India, while Sri Lanka will have Colombo (two venues) and Kandy as the two locations. Defending champions India will take on the USA in one of the three matches on the opening day of the tournament.

Traditional rivals India and Pakistan have been clubbed in Group A for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup. Pakistan will play all their games in Sri Lanka as per the agreement reached between the BCCI and PCB for the tournament.

