India T20 World Cup 2026: Squad Announcement Time, Venue, Live Streaming

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to unveil the 15-member Indian squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday, December 20, at 1:30 p.m.

In a significant shift from their usual strategy, the BCCI has opted to announce the World Cup squad nearly six weeks ahead of the tournament. This early move is designed to stability and provide both the players and management a clear, extended window to for their preparations for the World Cup 2026.

This announcement, also serves as the team for the preceding T20I series against New Zealand.