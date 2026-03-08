ICC T20 World Cup Final: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson Power India To 127/1 In 10 Overs Vs New Zealand

Openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson gave India a dream start in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand. The duo stitched a 98-run partnership, the first time India have enjoyed a partnership of over 50 runs for the opening wicket in the tournament.

Thanks to the exploits of the two batters India raced to 127/1 after 10 overs.

Abhishek did the bulk of scoring early on as he struck a fifty of mere 18 balls - the quickest half-century of the tournament. Riding on his explosive strokeplay at the top of the innings, India stormed to 92/0 after six overs, the highest Powerplay total recorded in the tournament. His innings comprised of six fours and three sixes.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India Vs New Zealand

The left-hander was eventually dismissed by all-rounder Rachin Ravindra as he chose to hammer a wide delivery but edged the ball to wicketkeeper Tim Seifert. Despite getting out, he gave India the start they wanted.

New Zealand tried an unusual bowling tactic, using four different bowlers in the first four overs. Matt Henry opened the attack, followed by Glenn Phillips in the second over. Jacob Duffy bowled the third, before Lockie Ferguson was introduced for the fourth. While the first two overs were relatively quiet, yielding just 12 runs for India, the next two proved expensive as the hosts capitalized on the frequent bowling changes, smashing 39 runs to seize early momentum.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first. While India remained unchanged from their semi-final game against England, New Zealand dropped spinner Cole McConchie in favour of tall pacer Jacob Duffy in their playing 11 which featured against South Africa in the first semi-final.

India are looking to become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title, while New Zealand are aiming to lift the T20 World Cup trophy for the first time.

