ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Dates, Schedule, Format, Venues, Prize Money, Squads, Live Streaming And More
Here’s everything you need to know before the ICC Women's World Cup, which kicks off on Sept. 30.
The 13th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is set to begin on Sept. 30. India and Sri Lanka are the co-hosts of the tournament. India is hosting the ICC showpiece event for the fourth time, with the team having come close to lifting the trophy on two previous occasions, the latest being in 2017 when the team, led by Mithali Raj, lost a thrilling final to England at Lord's. The tournament will comprise 31 matches to be played across 34 days.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Dates And Time
The first match of the tournament will be played on Tuesday, Sept. 30 and the final is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 2. All matches will commence at 3 p.m. IST except the New Zealand vs England match on Oct. 26, which will start at 11 a.m. IST.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Full Schedule And Fixtures
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Teams And Format
As hosts, India secured automatic qualification and will be joined by the top five teams from the Women’s Championship rankings: Australia, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, and South Africa.
The remaining places were contested at the World Cup Qualifier in Lahore, where Pakistan and Bangladesh emerged successfully, completing the eight-team roster.
A total of 31 matches will take place in a round-robin format, with the four highest-ranked teams advancing to the knockout stages.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Points Required To Reach Semi-Finals
As each team will play seven matches in the group stage, winning five out of those contests will likely guarantee a berth in the semis.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Venues
DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
ACA Stadium, Guwahati
Holkar Stadium, Indore
ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Prize Money
The total prize money for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 stands at $13.88 million (approximately Rs 123.1 crore), marking an impressive 297% increase from the value for the previous edition held in New Zealand in 2022.
The champions will be awarded $4.48 million (Rs 39.7 crore), while the runners-up are set to receive $2.24 million (Rs 19.9 crore).
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Telecast And Streaming
The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Full Squads
Australia: Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter
England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (C), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (VC), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah. Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase. Reserves: Miane Smit
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya. Reserve: Inoshi Fernando