Spain vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming: Team News, Likely Lineups; Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Match?

Spain and Saudi Arabia will both be chasing their first victory of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they meet in a crucial Group H encounter on Sunday.

Both sides opened their campaigns with identical results, earning a point apiece from draws. Spain were surprisingly held by World Cup debutants Cape Verde, while Saudi Arabia produced an impressive performance to secure a draw against two-time world champions Uruguay. The results left all four teams in Group H level on one point after the opening round of matches.

The game against Saudi Arabia is crucial for Spain, which entered the tournament as the favourites to win the World Cup. If La Roja drop points yet again, then they will be under serious pressure during their final group game which will be against Uruguay on June 27.

Match Time, Venue

The match will begin at 9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday. The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Match Referee

Raphael Claus of Brazil will be officiating the match.

Head to Head

Matches Played: 3

Spain wins: 3

Form Guide

Spain: D-W-D-D-W-D

Saudi Arabia: D-D-W-L-L-L

Spain

Squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Pubill, Eric Garcia, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo

Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri Gonzalez, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pablo Paez 'Gavi', Alex Baena

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Dani Olmo, Victor Munoz, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino

Possible Starting 11: Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Fabian Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri Gonzalez; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Nico Williams. Coach: Lusi de la Fuente.

Saudi Arabia

Goalkeepers: Ahmed Al Kassar, Mohammed Al Owais, Nawaf Al Aqidi

Defenders: Saud Abdul Hamid, Mohammed Abu Al Shamat, Khalid Al Ghannam, Moteb Al Harbi, Abdulelah Al Amri, Nawaf Boushal, Hassan Kadesh, Ali Lajami, Ali Majrashi, Hassan Tambakti, Jehad Thikri

Midfielders: Nasser Al Dawsari, Alaa Al Hajji, Ziyad Al Johani, Musab Al Juwayr, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Mohammed Kanno, Sultan Mandash, Ayman Yahya

Forwards: Feras Al Brikan, Salem Al Dawsari, Abdullah Al Hamdan, Saleh Al Shehri

Possible Starting 11: Mohammed Al-Owais; Saud Abdulhamid, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Ali Lajami, Nawaf Boushal; Mohamed Kanno; Nasser Al-Dawsari, Musab Al-Juwayr, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Salem Al-Dawsari; Firas Al-Buraikan. Coach: Georgios Donis,

Players to Watch

Lamine Yamal (Spain): Spotlight will again be on Lamine Yamal. The teenager did not feature in the starting 11 in the match against Cape Verde and was brought a a substitute when it became urgent for Spain to get a goal. Yamal has been recovering from an injury for the past few weeks. It will be interesting to see how the Barcelona forward plays against Saudi Arabia.

Spotlight will again be on Lamine Yamal. The teenager did not feature in the starting 11 in the match against Cape Verde and was brought a a substitute when it became urgent for Spain to get a goal. Yamal has been recovering from an injury for the past few weeks. It will be interesting to see how the Barcelona forward plays against Saudi Arabia. Salem Al Dawsari (Suadi Arabia): Salem Al Dawsari is Saudi Arabia's captain and also the team's creative force. If Saudi Arabia has to pull off one of the upsets of the tournament, then Al Dawasari has be in top form.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Spain vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Spain vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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