FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Group L Standings As England Demolish Croatia, Ghana Beat Panama

England kick-started their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in sublime fashion as they beat Croatia 4-2 in a Group L clash at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday.

Harry Kane scored twice, including a retaken penalty and a header from a Declan Rice corner. Croatia twice fought back through Martin Baturina and Petar Musa, exposing England's defensive vulnerabilities, but Jude Bellingham restored the lead soon after halftime before substitute Marcus Rashford sealed the victory late on.

The game between England and Croatia was followed by the match between Ghana and Panama at the BMO Field Stadium in Tronto.

Caleb Yirenkyi scored a stoppage-time goal as Ghana edged Panama. Ghana, playing without Thomas Partey after he was denied entry into Canada, struggled to create chances and also lost goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi at halftime following a collision.

Panama dominated large spells of the match and came close through Cecilio Waterman and Cristian Martinez, but failed to convert their opportunities. Ghana improved after the break, with substitute goalkeeper Benjamin Asare helping preserve the clean sheet before Brandon Thomas-Asante set up Yirenkyi for the decisive late goal, handing the Black Stars a crucial victory.

Here is how the Group L points table after the two clashes:

Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points England 1 1 - - 4 2 +2 2 Ghana 1 1 - - 1 - +1 2 Panama 1 - - 1 - 1 -1 0 Croatia 1 - - 1 2 -2 0

England will next take on Ghana on Wednesday, June 24 with Croatia playing against Panama on the same day.

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