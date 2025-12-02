December 2025 Cricket Schedule: Full List Of International And Domestic Matches This Month

Upcoming Cricket Matches in December 2025: Cricketing action continues in the last month of the year, with multiple exciting international and domestic matches set to capture the fans' imagination. Much of the spotlight will be on Team India's captivating battle with the South Africans in the limited-overs arena and the marquee Ashes series between arch-rivals Australia and England.

Apart from these, the West Indies tour of New Zealand and the Indian women's team's home series versus Sri Lanka shall also leave the fans hooked to their television sets and digital streams.

For those who love to follow the Indian domestic game and keep a tab on the country's future stars, plenty of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy List A matches await in December.

The end of the year will also witness the start of the latest editions of the International League T20, Big Bash League, SA20 and the Super Smash in the Middle East, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand, respectively. At the junior level, the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 will provide great preparation for the region's best teams ahead of the U19 World Cup next year.