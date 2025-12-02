December 2025 Cricket Schedule: Full List Of International And Domestic Matches This Month
For those who love to follow the Indian domestic game and keep a tab on the country's future stars, plenty of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy List A matches await in December.
Upcoming Cricket Matches in December 2025: Cricketing action continues in the last month of the year, with multiple exciting international and domestic matches set to capture the fans' imagination. Much of the spotlight will be on Team India's captivating battle with the South Africans in the limited-overs arena and the marquee Ashes series between arch-rivals Australia and England.
Apart from these, the West Indies tour of New Zealand and the Indian women's team's home series versus Sri Lanka shall also leave the fans hooked to their television sets and digital streams.
The end of the year will also witness the start of the latest editions of the International League T20, Big Bash League, SA20 and the Super Smash in the Middle East, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand, respectively. At the junior level, the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 will provide great preparation for the region's best teams ahead of the U19 World Cup next year.
Full List Of Cricket Matches In December 2025
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Date, Time And Venue
KL Rahul-led Indian team will face South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday. The IND vs SA 2nd ODI will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur from 1:30 p.m. IST.
India vs South Africa 1st ODI Highlights
Virat Kohli reaffirmed his enduring value to India's ODI setup with a perfectly paced century that shaped his team's 17-run victory over South Africa in the series-opener in Ranchi on Sunday.
On a flat JSCA surface, Kohli (135 off 120 balls) controlled the tempo of the innings from the moment he walked in, anchoring India's imposing 349 for eight with an effort that blended classical stroke-play with calculated acceleration.
The value of Kohli's 52nd ODI ton became even clearer during South Africa’s chase, which disintegrated at the beginning under sustained Indian pressure.
With Harshit Rana's (3/54) triple strike and support from pacer Arshdeep Singh (2/64) and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4/68), India always got wickets whenever Proteas threatened to get away and finally ended on 332.
(With PTI inputs)