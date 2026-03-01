From Finisher To Pillar: Rinku Singh Named KKR Vice-Captain For IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have elevated Rinku Singh to vice-captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, highlighting the franchise's long-term investment in the left-hander as more than just a lower-order finisher.

The announcement was made on March 24 at the “Knights Unplugged 3.0” event at Eden Gardens, with CEO Venky Mysore and head coach Abhishek Nayar pointing to Rinku's “evolution as a leader” and his status as the team's “heartbeat”.

"I am going to invite a name who became a household name after he hit those five sixes. Rinku Singh. We are delighted to inform you that Rinku, who came on board with us in 2018, will be the vice-captain and work closely with Ajinkya Rahane," said Mysore.

The 28-year-old will serve as deputy to the experienced Ajinkya Rahane, who carries forward his leadership duties from last season.

Moreover, Rinku has taken over from Venkatesh Iyer following the latter's move to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in what signals a broader changing of the guard within the KKR setup.

From Finisher To Franchise Core

For much of his IPL career, Rinku has been defined by his finishing ability, a narrative set in stone after his five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.

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However, KKR's latest decision reflects a shift in how the franchise views his role. With experienced names like Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer no longer with the team, Rinku is now positioned as the senior anchor in the middle and lower order.

That trust was already evident when KKR retained him for Rs 13 crore ahead of the 2025 season, a huge jump from his Rs 55-lakh contract, signalling his importance in both performance and leadership terms.

Performance Backing The Promotion

Rinku's rise has been built on consistent returns. In 59 IPL matches for KKR, he has scored 1,099 runs at an average of 30.53 and a strike rate of 145.18, and was part of KKR's title-winning campaign in 2024. His cricketing calibre has also been tested beyond the IPL. He was part of India's T20 World Cup winning squad this year.

With KKR set to open their IPL 2026 campaign against Mumbai Indians on March 29, the focus will now shift to whether the added weight of leadership will affect the usually flamboyant and swashbuckling finisher who has forged a fearful reputation in the IPL.

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