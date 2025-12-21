Barcelona vs Villarreal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch LaLiga Match?

Spanish league leaders Barcelona will travel to Villarreal for their next La Liga match on Sunday. The match will be played at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Barcelona have momentum firmly on their side, as they look to extend a winning streak that has now reached six matches across all competitions.

Hansi Flick has guided Barcelona to the top of LaLiga and can regain a four-point lead ahead of Real Madrid with a win. Villarreal are third and remain eight points off the lead, albeit with two games in hand over Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Barcelona enjoyed a convincing 5–1 win in the corresponding match last season, only for Villarreal to respond with a hard-fought 3–2 victory when the teams met again.

With Barcelona visiting on Sunday, Villarreal have a chance to underline their growing credentials in a LaLiga title race that remains anything but settled.

A six-match winning run has lifted Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side into third place and turned them into serious contenders.

Under Marcelino, Villarreal have been exceptionally hard to break down at La Cerámica, allowing only four goals in eight league outings while remaining unbeaten and winning all but one of those matches.

While their league campaign continues to flourish, results elsewhere have been far less kind. Villarreal endured a torrid Champions League run, picking up just one point from six matches, and were then stunned 2–1 by second-tier Racing de Santander in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.