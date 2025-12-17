World Cup 2026: FIFA, Netflix Team Up For 'Reimagined' Football Simulation Game

Netflix Games is set to unveil a new FIFA football simulation video game in partnership with FIFA and Delphi Interactive in the summer in time for the World Cup 2026, according to a blog post on Wednesday.

The game will be developed and published by Delphi Interactive, and fans can download the game to Netflix and use their phone as a controller to play the game once it releases. Players can play with each other as well as solo, similar to the FIFA game titles developed by EA Sports.

Players can access the game via the Netflix app on their televisions, which is a part of a wide range of new releases the company has had in the games sector.

Other notable releases include 'WWE2K15' in the sports simulation and entertainment category, 'Katana Zero' and 'Hades' in the indie section and Rockstar's acclaimed cowboy western game 'Red Dead Redemption' in the AAA category.

“Together with FIFA and Netflix Games, Delphi is building a game worthy of the world’s favorite sport — a game that anyone, anywhere, can pick up and instantly feel the magic of football," Andy Kleinman, president of Delphi Interactive said.

"The FIFA World Cup is going to be the cultural event of 2026, and now fans will be able to celebrate their fandom by bringing the game right into their living rooms," Alain Tascan, president of Games at Netflix said. "We want to bring football back to its roots with something everyone can play with just the touch of a button."

More details regarding when the game will be released are expected to be provided in 2026, the blog post said.

This game will be available on select TVs in specific countries, with plans to branch out further with time.

"Our reimagined game truly marks the beginning of a new era of digital football. It will be available for free to Netflix members and is a great historic step for FIFA," FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated.