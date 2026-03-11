Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI Series 2026: Dates, Timings, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And More

Bangladesh will play host to an important three-match One-Day International series against Pakistan, starting Wednesday, March 11. The sides eye crucial rating points to boost their position on the ICC ODI rankings. After finishing the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the attention for mid and lower-ranked teams will shift to their ODI fortunes as they strive for guaranteed qualification for the 2027 World Cup.

As per the qualification criteria, full-member hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, as well as the other top 10 ODI-ranked sides, will make it directly to the next 50-over World Cup. The rest of the teams will have to compete for the remaining four slots at the cut-throat global qualifiers.

As of the recent update to the rankings on March 4, 2026, Pakistan appear safe at the 4th position with 105 rating points from 41 accounted matches. But Bangladesh are vulnerable at this point, positioned 10th after recent setbacks and a series of losses. Mehidy Hasan Miraz's team carry only 76 rating points from 38 matches. While not officially confirmed yet, the final update for teams securing a direct World Cup spot could be set for early 2027. That means teams like Bangladesh have less than a year to sort out their game.

What should give the hosts a cause to be optimistic, however, is the fact that Pakistan have decided to rest a number of their regular players for the series, including former skipper Babar Azam. Pacer Shaheen Afridi will be leading the understrengthened squad.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI Series 2026: Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues

Date Matches Venue Timings (IST) March 11 Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI Dhaka 1:45 PM March 13 Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Dhaka 1:45 PM March 15 Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Dhaka 1:45 PM

Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI Series 2026: Squads

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das (WK), Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana.

Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi (C), Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Shamyl Hussain.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI Series 2026: Live Telecast Details

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI series will not be televised live in India.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI Series 2026: Live Streaming Details

Fans can follow the BAN vs PAK ODI matches via livestreaming services on the Fancode app and website.

