Diet Drinks With Artificial Sweeteners May Speed Up Brain Ageing: Study

A recent study has found that frequent consumption of artificial sweeteners, commonly found in diet sodas, flavoured waters and low-calorie snacks, may accelerate memory and thinking decline in middle-aged adults.

The effect was equivalent to around 1.6 years of extra brain ageing, particularly among people under 60 and those living with diabetes.

The research, published on Sept. 3 in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology, followed 12,772 adults across Brazil for an average of eight years. Participants, whose average age was 52, completed detailed questionnaires about their diet at the start of the study, including what they ate and drank over the previous year.

Based on their reported intake of seven common artificial sweeteners, they were divided into three groups, low, medium and high consumers.

The sweeteners studied included aspartame, saccharin, acesulfame-K, erythritol, xylitol, sorbitol and tagatose. These are often present in ultra-processed foods, such as flavoured water, sodas, energy drinks, yoghurt and low-calorie desserts, and are sometimes used on their own as sugar substitutes.

Participants underwent cognitive tests at the start, middle and end of the study, which assessed memory, language, verbal fluency, working memory, word recall and processing speed.

After accounting for factors such as age, sex, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease, researchers found that people in the highest sweetener group experienced a 62% faster decline in overall cognitive function than those in the lowest group. This is roughly equivalent to 1.6 years of extra brain ageing. The middle group showed a 35% faster decline, or around 1.3 years of additional ageing.

The impact was most notable in adults under 60. "Low- and no-calorie sweeteners are often seen as a healthy alternative to sugar, however our findings suggest certain sweeteners may have negative effects on brain health over time,” said study author Claudia Kimie Suemoto of the University of Sao Paulo. Suemoto added that participants with diabetes were particularly affected, as they are more likely to use sugar substitutes.

Looking at individual sweeteners, aspartame, saccharin, acesulfame-K, erythritol, sorbitol and xylitol were linked to faster declines in memory and cognition, while tagatose showed no significant effect.

The study does not prove that artificial sweeteners cause cognitive decline, but it raises concerns about their long-term impact on brain health. Suemoto said, “More research is needed to confirm our findings and to investigate if other refined sugar alternatives, such as applesauce, honey, maple syrup or coconut sugar, may be effective alternatives.”