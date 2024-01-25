Ujjivan Small Finance Q3 Results Review - Sustained Strong Performance: Yes Securities
Net interest margin has pricing tailwinds and credit cost to normalise slowly.
Yes Securities Report
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.’s sustained strong performance was characterised by -
Brisk loan growth of 27% YoY,
Robust accretion of granular deposits (improvement in current account saving account share),
Stable net interest margin,
Firm asset quality (modest credit cost) and
Robust return on asset / return on equity of 3.1%/24%.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank delivered a mild beat on our net interest income/pre-provision operating profit /profit after tax estimates. Commentary from the management remains sturdy with no change in outlook for balance sheet growth, cost/income ratio and long-term return on equity.
